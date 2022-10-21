63-year-old killed in hit-and-run crash in Visalia remembered as loving grandmother

Yolanda Ruiz was a regular customer at the 7-Eleven near the intersection where the crash happened and lived a few blocks away.

Police say Yolanda Ruiz was hit by 22-year-old Adreanna Watters, who was driving South on Mooney Blvd just before 9 Wednesday night.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The woman killed in a hit-and-run crash in Visalia is now being remembered as a loving grandmother.

As her family copes with the tragedy, they are also left with questions about the woman accused of leaving the scene.

Authorities confirmed the victim is 63-year-old Yolanda Ruiz.

Ruiz died in the hospital.

Watters left the scene but turned herself into the police shortly after.

Pictures shared by Visalia Watchdog show the damaged vehicle believed to be involved in the hit and run.

It was found at the Visalia mall.

Ruiz was a regular customer at the 7-Eleven near the intersection where the crash happened and lived just a few blocks away.

"I would see her every so often pass through here and it was sad because she was always walking," says Rachel Mohamed. "I'm sorry that this happened and my heart goes out to you guys."

Ruiz's relatives tell Action News she was a mother and grandmother who was loved by many and always full of joy and laughter.