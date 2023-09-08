WATCH LIVE

DUI suspect arrested after hit-and-run crash in Visalia, police say

Friday, September 8, 2023 4:17AM
The victim of a hit-and-run crash led Visalia police straight to the suspects on Thursday.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The victim of a hit-and-run crash led Visalia police straight to the suspect on Thursday.

The collision happened around 10 am on Highway 198.

The victim followed the truck and called police, who stopped the vehicle near County Center Drive and Caldwell Avenue.

Both men ran from the pickup but were quickly caught.

29-year-old Marco Martinez was arrested for DUI causing injury, and being a felon in possession of a loaded handgun, which was found in the truck.

Officers say the passenger was extremely intoxicated.

He was taken to the hospital and then cited and released.

