TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is searching for a runaway driver who hit and killed a Pixley woman in Tulare County.The deadly crash happened just before 5:30 pm on Sunday at Avenue 120 and Road 80, between Pixley and Tipton.Officers say the 47-year-old woman was driving west on Avenue 120 when a driver in a truck ran through a stop sign and hit her.The woman died at the scene.Authorities say the driver of the pick-up drove off. They have not been identified.Anyone with information is asked to contact the California Highway Patrol.