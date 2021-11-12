disney+ day

1st look at 'Hocus Pocus 2' revealed, 'Disenchanted' gets release date

By Steve Iervolino
Disney+ Day 2021: All the new movies, series announced

The headlines continue to come fast and furious on Disney+ Day, and among them are some teases about sequels to a pair of beloved movies: "Hocus Pocus" and "Enchanted."

You can now see Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy and Bette Midler back as the witchy Sanderson sisters, thanks to a sneak peek of them in costume in "Hocus Pocus 2."



The movie is slated for release in the fall of 2022 on Disney+ -- just in time for next Halloween.

Also next fall, Amy Adams, James Marsden, Idina Menzel and Patrick Dempsey will return for "Disenchanted," the Disney+ sequel to the hit 2007 live-action/animated musical fantasy film "Enchanted."

The new film will also star Maya Rudolph, Yvette Nicole Brown, Oscar Nunez and Jayma Mays.

Sam Champion reports on Disney+ Day from Disney World.



The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.
