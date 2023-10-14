Fresno locals gather to worship, hold space amid Israel-Hamas war

People in the Central Valley are finding ways to hold space and to pray for their loved ones impacted in Israel and the Gaza Strip.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- People in the Central Valley are finding ways to hold space and to pray for their loved ones impacted in Israel and the Gaza Strip.

On Friday, members of the Chabad of Central Valley are holding Sabbath.

Rabbi Levy Zirkind and his family prepared to host more than 20 people for Shabbat dinner Friday night.

"We want to add more light. The world is dark. We have to add more light," explained Rabbi Levy.

After a difficult week watching the conflict unfolding in Israel and Gaza and worrying for their loved ones, he says gathering for Shabbat is their chance to find and spread positivity and peace.

"Every person who lights a candle brings brightness to the world. Every person who does an act of kindness and charity brings positivity to the world. Our mission in this world is to go and conquer the world with kindness and goodness and do more good deeds."

From sundown Friday until sundown Saturday, members of Chabad of the Central Valley recognize the Sabbath as a day of rest, so they won't work or use electronics.

All the food they will eat until Saturday night is prepared in advance.

This also means they won't be able to check their phones for updates from loved ones.

While it does create some anxiety, they think it is still important to hold the Sabbath and say their loved ones in Israel have encouraged them to celebrate.

"I'm sure that the Israeli and Chabad community here is a warm house for everyone that feels that feels like he needs to connect and to talk about their stuff," said Dove Adler, a member of Chabad of the Central Valley.

While Chabad of the Central Valley is holding Sabbath Saturday -- in North Fresno -- pro-Palestine supporters will be holding a rally.

Reza Nekumanesh, a local Muslim leader in Fresno County, says he wants to bring light to what Palestinians are experiencing.

"We are going to be gathering to raise the plight of Palestinian people. We know that it is a terrible reality, and we don't condone anyone being killed or murdered, but the voice of Palestinians has just been lost," Nekumanesh explained.

He says he is continually praying for a positive outcome.

"I hope, and I pray for something that I think many around the world have prayed since 1948. That there be a time where people can live in peace, but a real peace: a peace rooted in equity and a peace that is rooted in justice, a peace that is rooted in 'I see you as a human, and you see me as a human.'"

The Pro-Palestine rally will be held Saturday at 4 pm at Blackstone and Nees avenues.

Chabad of the Central Valley will be holding Sabbath until Saturday at sundown.

