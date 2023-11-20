List of Holiday 2023 events in the Central Valley

The holidays have arrived in the Central Valley!

All across the Valley, organizers are getting ready to celebrate and bring communities together with events.

From parades to light shows to winter wonderlands, gather your family and friends and visit these events this holiday season:

FRESNO COUNTY

DATE: Friday, November 24

EVENT: Kingsburg Christmas Tree Lighting

TIME: 6 p.m.

ADDRESS: Downtown Swedish Village

INFORMATION: The city of Kingsburg annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony. Sponsored by the Kingsburg Chamber Of Commerce.

DATE: Friday, November 24

EVENT: Christmas at Kearney Mansion

TIME: 12 p.m. + 1:30 p.m. + 3 p.m.

ADDRESS: Fresno County Historical Society

INFORMATION: This holiday season, the Society will bring magic back to the Kearney Mansion Museum & Gallery with our annual display of Christmas at Kearney. The Mansion will be filled with decorated trees, each representing a local decorator's interpretation of a treasured Christmas Story for our "Holiday Tales" theme. From November 24th through New Year's Eve, guests will learn the history of Christmas Stories from 1816's The Nutcracker and the Mouse King all the way to 2005's Amazing Peace. Additionally, guests will tour the Kearney Mansion and learn the story of M. Theo Kearney and the Fruit Vale Estate. Special events are planned during the month, including a Meet & Greet with Santa and Holiday Tea Parties.

DATE: Nov. 24 - Nov. 26; Nov. 30; Dec. 1 - Dec. 3; Dec. 9 - Dec. 10; Dec. 14 - Dec. 23; Dec. 26 - Dec. 30

EVENT: Illuminature

TIME: 5 p.m. or 7 p.m.

ADDRESS: Fresno Chaffee Zoo

INFORMATION: Experience the Zoo in a new light with hundreds of uniquely designed, handmade Chinese lanterns glowing throughout the Zoo! Let the nature, Christmas, and Lunar New Year-themed lanterns illuminate your night as you enjoy this spectacular holiday event.

DATE: Wednesday, November 29

EVENT: Sanger's 40th Annual Tree Lighting

TIME: 5:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.

ADDRESS: Downtown Sanger

INFORMATION: Join us as we officially welcome Christmas to the Nation's Christmas Tree City at our 40th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting! We will have so many amazing surprises this year!

DATE: Friday, December 1

EVENT: Reedley Christmas In The Park

TIME: 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.

ADDRESS: Pioneer Park

INFORMATION: Greater Reedley Chamber of Commerce presents Christmas in the Park. Happening at Pioneer Park. There will be food trucks, crafts, retail booths, train & pony rides and photos with Santa. Tree lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. Electrical farm equipment parade at 7 p.m. Rain or shine.

DATE: Saturday, December 2

EVENT: 94th Annual Fresno Christmas Parade

TIME: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

ADDRESS: Downtown Fresno

INFORMATION: The Annual Christmas Parade in Downtown Fresno is back for another year on December 2nd. This year's theme is Winter Wonderland on Fulton Street so get ready to celebrate a white Christmas. Enjoy festive floats and performances in a joyful procession of lights, music, and holiday cheer. Stick around after the festivities for photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, arts and crafts, holiday vendors, and more! We are having this parade rain or shine so prep for any weather and lets have a holly jolly time together.

DATE: Saturday, December 2

EVENT: Sanger 75th Annual Toyland Parade

TIME: 11 a.m.

ADDRESS: 12th and Academy

INFORMATION: The Sanger District Chamber of Commerce presents the 75th annual Toyland Parade in Downtown Sanger. Parade route begins at 12th and academy. $35 entry fee per float.

DATE: Saturday, December 2

EVENT: Children's Electric Christmas Parade

TIME: 6:30 p.m.

ADDRESS: Old Town Clovis

INFORMATION: The 2023 Children's Electric Christmas Parade will be on Saturday, December 2 in Old Town Clovis. Kick off the holiday season with this long-time Clovis tradition. Attending the parade is free.

DATE: Saturday, December 2

EVENT: Christmas Tree Lane

TIME: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m. (Sun-Thurs) + 6 p.m. - 11 p.m. (Fri & Sat)

ADDRESS: North Van Ness Blvd in Fig Garden

INFORMATION: A long-time Fresno tradition returns for the holidays. And this year-- Christmas Tree Lane's "WALK nights" are back after being canceled due to the Pandemic. Organizers say the first walk night will be Saturday, December 2nd -- which is also opening night. The second "walk only" evening is set for Tuesday, December 12th. The festive lane will be open to drivers on all other nights until Christmas day. The route starts at Van Ness and Shields and continues for two miles -- to Shaw Avenue.

DATE: Saturday, December 9

EVENT: Jingle Bell Run

TIME: 9 a.m.

ADDRESS: Christmas Tree Lane

INFORMATION: We are hosting our 12th Annual Jingle Bell Run for Toys for Tots! The run/walk will feature a Christmas designed Sweatshirts and Jingle Bells to all registered participants. The hope is to get each runner and walker to bring a new unwrapped toy and for doing so they will be rewarded a Santa Hat!

DATE: Saturday, December 9

EVENT: Kerman Tree Lighting + Christmas Light Parade

TIME: 6 p.m.

ADDRESS: Downtown Kerman

INFORMATION: "A FAIRYTALE CHRISTMAS" is the Pageantry of Lights Christmas Parade theme for Saturday, December 10th at 6:00 p.m. in downtown Kerman. The parade route is Madera Avenue, "C" Street to "G" Street. Announcer's table located on the median between "D" Street & "C" Street. Tree lighting at 5:30pm. National Anthem by Kerman High School Choir.

DATE: Saturday, December 16

EVENT: Caruthers Holiday Boutique

TIME: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

ADDRESS: Caruthers Fairgrounds

INFORMATION: Caruthers Chamber of Commerce presents the holiday boutique. Several vendors will be present.

MERCED COUNTY

DATE: Saturday, December 2

EVENT: Merced Christmas Parade

TIME: 3 p.m.

ADDRESS: Bob Hart Square

INFORMATION: Mark your calendars! The Merced Christmas Parade is Saturday, December 2nd. Parade kickoff is 3 p.m. Santa pictures and hot cocoa will be at 5pm along with musical performances. Tree lighting happening at 6pm. Thanks to this year's title sponsors Merced Main Street Association and Merced Downtown Neighborhood Association.

DATE: Saturday, December 2

EVENT: Los Banos Christmas In Candyland

TIME: 6 p.m.

ADDRESS: Downtown Los Banos

INFORMATION: This year's Los Banos Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade will be on Saturday, December 2nd 2023 at 6pm. Theme: Christmas in Candyland. There will be craft vendors & food vendors, music and a traditional tree lighting ceremony in the plaza.

MADERA COUNTY

DATE: Saturday, November 25

EVENT: Bass Lake Christmas Tree Lighting + Parade of Lights

TIME: 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

ADDRESS: Road 432, Bass Lake

INFORMATION: Join us for the 32nd Bass Lake Christmas Tree Lighting & Parade of Lights. Participate by decorating a festive float, donate an inflatable to promote your business or just come over for a fun evening to kick off the Holiday Season with your family and friends. Enjoy festive holiday decorations and music, and browse around the Pines Village Arts & Crafts Fair. The event is free.

DATE: Saturday, December 2

EVENT: Chowchilla Christmas Parade + Tree Lighting Ceremony

TIME: 5:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.

ADDRESS: W Robertson Blvd, Chowchilla

INFORMATION: The time has come for our 2nd annual Hometown Lighted Christmas PARADE, with the 56th annual TREE LIGHTING Ceremony to follow at Veterans Memorial Park. There will be activity stations and food vendors. Parade will be on Robertson Blvd., Front Street to 9th street. Tree lighting ceremony will be at Veterans Memorial Park following the parade.

MARIPOSA COUNTY

DATE: Saturday, December 9

EVENT: Merry Mountain Christmas Parade + Tree Lighting

TIME: 5 p.m.

ADDRESS: Downtown Mariposa

INFORMATION: This year's parade theme is "Bright Lights & Bells." Join Mariposa downtown at 5:30pm and watch all the wonderful community floats. After the parade there is a Tree Lighting ceremony at the courthouse on Bullion St where Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available for photos. Sierra Tel has donated children's books. The Chamber will be there distributing them. Thank you to the Mariposa Lions Club for donating and handing out free hotdogs and hot chocolate. Thank you to the Rotary of Mariposa for putting on the Santa's Village.

TULARE COUNTY

DATE: Monday, November 27

EVENT: Visalia Candy Cane Lane Parade

TIME: 6:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

ADDRESS: Downtown Visalia

INFORMATION: 77TH annual Candy Cane Lane Parade. Experience all the sights and sounds of the Holidays as floats, trucks, bands, dancers, and more parade down the iconic Candy Cane Lane!

DATE: Thursday, November 30

EVENT: Porterville Children's Christmas Parade

TIME: 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.

ADDRESS: Main Street, Porterville

INFORMATION: The merriest time of the year is here and that means it's time for the 2023 Children's Christmas Parade! This year, our theme is "Celebrating Holiday Movies!," so jump start your holiday movie marathon with us as floats and parade entries pay tribute to their favorite holiday movies. This event is for the whole family and FREE to attend! We'll have food vendors out, and you can expect a great show for the evening. We hope to have you join us this year! Get yourself ready for a great time, there will also be vendors available if you'd like a bite for the show (vendor spots are filled, we are no longer accepting applications for this event).

DATE: Friday, December 1

EVENT: Woodlake Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

TIME: 6:30 p.m.

ADDRESS: Woodlake Fire District

INFORMATION: CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING CEREMONY PRESENTED BY THE WOODLAKE FIRE DISTRICT. IT'S A FREE COMMUNITY EVENT. SANTA, HOT CHOCOLATE, COOKIES AND HOLIDAY MUSIC BY WUSD CHOIR + BAND.

DATE: Friday, December 1

EVENT: Adaptive Visits With Santa

TIME: 4 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

ADDRESS: Visalia Senior Center

INFORMATION: During your thirty-minute special holiday session, children will be able to create a craft or work of art to take home, and have a one-on-one visit with the one and only, Santa Clause! Photos will be available to download digitally and are included in the price. Families are welcome but should be limited to those living in the household with a maximum of 4 children per family. Would you like additional information? Call (559) 713-4365.

DATE: Saturday, December 2

EVENT: Dinuba Electric Light Parade

TIME: 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

ADDRESS: Entertainment Plaza

INFORMATION: Join us for "A Storybook Christmas." The City of Dinuba would like to invite you to participate in our Electric Light Parade being held on Saturday, December 2ND. Parade route on Tulare Street then left on L Street. Tree lighting ceremony and free pictures with Santa to follow at Entertainment Plaza.

DATE: Thursday, December 7

EVENT: Tulare Storybook Christmas Parade

TIME: 6:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.

ADDRESS: Downtown Tulare

INFORMATION: Tulare storybook Christmas parade. There will be a new parade route, K Street south to Inyo then north on l.

DATE: Saturday, December 9

EVENT: Woodlake Christmas Parade + Santa's Workshop

TIME: 4 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

ADDRESS: Valencia Blvd

INFORMATION: Santa's workshop at Woodlake plaza from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Meet Santa, Mrs. Claus, the Grinch and elves. The Christmas parade on Valencia boulevard is at 7 p.m.

DATE: Tuesday, December 12

EVENT: Holly Jolly Jingle

TIME: 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

ADDRESS: Manuel F Hernandez Community Center

INFORMATION: Bring the family and enjoy a fun and FREE night filled with crafts, games, activities, and a special visit from Santa Claus! For more information, call (559) 713-4365 or email recreation@visalia.city.

KINGS COUNTY

DATE: Friday, November 24

EVENT: Hanford Christmas Parade

TIME: 6 p.m.

ADDRESS: Downtown Hanford

INFORMATION: Hanford Chamber Of Commerce in partnership with top hook realty present, Hanford's 55th annual Christmas parade. Christmas around the world. Float award categories include best in theme, best in show and fan favorite.

DATE: Saturday, December 2

EVENT: Lemoore Christmas Parade

TIME: 6 p.m.

ADDRESS: Downtown Lemoore