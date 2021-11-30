DIY Christmas Lights Tour: Where to see holiday lights in Fresno and Clovis

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dozens of families and organizations in the Valley have set up holiday light displays for the community this year.You can map out your own Christmas lights tour by using our interactive map below:This year, about a dozen locations, from family homes, to the zoo and Big Fresno Fair, to Christmas Tree and Candy Cane Lane, have set up their brilliant illuminations.The Fresno fairgrounds are hosting a drive-through display of 450 lights. There will also be two walk nights.Christmas Tree Lane won't have walk nights this year, but you can still cruise through and ooh and aah as you view its decorations and take part in a historic Valley tradition.Many families in Fresno and Clovis have also put in hard work to bring some holiday cheer, like the Davis family on Laverne Avenue.If you know of a lights display in the Valley and do not see it on our map above, please let us know through the form below: