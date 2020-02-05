homicide

Home invasion suspect, posing as sheriff's deputy, shot, killed by homeowner near Lindsay

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspect in a home invasion was killed when the homeowner fought back Tuesday night, according to the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.

It happened on Avenue 256 near Road 216, just north of Lindsay, at around 10:00 p.m.

Sheriff's officials say the suspects banged on the door, yelling "sheriff's!" before breaking into the house.

The suspects and the resident of the home were armed and exchanged gunfire when one of the suspects was shot. He died at the scene.

Deputies say at least one other suspect escaped from the home.

Three people were in the house at the time of the attack, including a 13-year-old boy who called 911 for help.

No one else was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at 559-733-6218.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.

