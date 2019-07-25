Some South Valley homes will soon be powered by the sun.
They are getting free solar.
GRID Alternatives Central Valley, a national leader in making clean, affordable solar power and solar jobs accessible to low-income communities is partnering with SUNPOWER and Orosi High School's Solar Futures students.
Together they are installing solar at no-cost in the communities of Visalia and Ivanhoe.
GRID Central Valley develops and implements solar projects that serve qualifying households and affordable housing providers while providing hands-on job training.
GRID Central Valley has trained more than 4,300 people.
Together they have installed solar for more than 2,300 families to-date and helped households save $72 million in lifetime electricity costs.
For more information, visit www.gridalternatives.org/cv
Some South Valley residents get free solar
SOLAR ENERGY
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News