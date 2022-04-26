shooting

Authorities identify northwest Fresno homicide victim and arrest suspect in Nevada

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities have arrested the suspect accused of shooting a man to death at a northwest Fresno apartment complex Monday morning.

Fresno police say detectives tracked 23-year-old Anthony Tashchian to a motel in Las Vegas Monday night. Members of the Las Vegas Metro Police Department then arrested him.




Investigators say Tashchian shot and killed 37-year-old Stepan Hambartsumyan at the Palm Mission Estates on Palm Avenue near Escalon Avenue.

Hambartsumyan was visiting the tenant at the apartment when Tashchian and two other people showed up.

Officers say Hambartsumyan and Tashchian got into an argument before Tashchian shot the victim.

Hambartsumyan died at the scene.

Tashchian is currently in the Clark County Jail in Nevada, being held on a murder charge.

Detectives are trying to find other witnesses to help them with their investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.

