Man shot and killed near Tulare County liquor store, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in Tulare County Tuesday afternoon.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says it happened near Road 168 and Avenue 168 in Woodville just before 5 pm.

Deputies say when they arrived at the scene, they found the man shot to death in the parking lot near Woodville Liquor Store.

It is not known what led to the shooting at this time.

There is no suspect description.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.