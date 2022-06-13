ABC30 Honored Scholars 2022

The iconic cap toss is back! Congratulations to this year's Honored Scholars!
ABC30 is highlighting top high school students from the Class of 2022 in its annual television production which took place on the campus of Fresno City College.



More than a hundred students from 58 schools participated and are featured.

We thank our Children First partners, Valley Children's Healthcare, Educational Employees Credit Union
and Tulare County Office of Education for their support. Click this link to access the videos. Find your school's name in the list and download to share with your family and friends.
