Man hospitalized after shooting at northeast Fresno hookah lounge, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been hospitalized after a shooting at a hookah lounge in northeast Fresno early Monday morning.

It happened just after midnight in front of the ElBasha on Shaw and Blackstone.

Officers say a man in his 20s walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound to the lower body, claiming to have been shot at the location.

The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police have spent the morning looking for evidence in the area.

Authorities also say the building was hit on the outside.

There were several people inside the business at the time of the shooting.

In 2019, a woman was shot at this same hookah lounge. Brittany Lopez was getting into the car with someone after a graduation party when a black Sedan pulled up and started shooting into the vehicle.