Hoover's golf team meets Steph Curry at Pebble Beach

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hoover High's golf team took their first-ever team trip this summer to Monterey.

The Patriots toured the campus of CSUMB, did the 17-mile drive and had lunch at The Bench Restaurant, which overlooks the 18th hole at Pebble Beach Golf Course.

They were taken aback when they spotted a three-time NBA champion on the course.

"As we're going to view the 18th hole, sure enough, Steph Curry was there right before we go play Poppy Hills," says coach Justin Manuel. "We had the opportunity to sit and watch him play with Howard University, the team that he's sponsoring, which was amazing. We got to meet the head coach there. too. The way it worked out, I just walked up to him after he was finishing the 18th hole. I explained what we were doing and he said without a question, I'm on my way to come meet the kids. It was phenomenal for him to do it. He came over, shook my kids' hands and talked to them for about five minutes.

"I was scared," says Jazmyne Pineda. "I didn't know what to do, it was my first time. Really fun, life-changing experience. He just told us to always work hard and believe in everything."

"Something that was pretty phenomenal for me to see as a head coach was watching him as an athlete, go up and fix green markers," Manuel said. "Not just his own, but others. That's something, as a coach, you teach your player to do is to not only fix your marker but if you see another one, to fix it too. So somebody at that stature and level that he is, is doing the little things correctly, too."

