Sierra Foothill Conservancy hosting horseback rides this Thanksgiving weekend

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Central California preservation group is offering a rare sightseeing opportunity in the Sierra Nevada this holiday weekend.

The Sierra Foothill Conservancy is hosting three different horseback hikes on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The rides on McKenzie Table Mountain Preserve are open to all ages and include a historical perspective with a guide.

Sights include one of the very first Cal-Fire stations and riders on Sunday will get to see the top of Table Mountain.

"They will see views of the Sierra Nevada with the snow-capped mountains, views all the way down into the San Joaquin River, and views of the valley floor. So, it's a 360 view and it's an incredible way to see everything around you," said Allyson Brooks, community engagement manager with the Sierra Foothill Conservancy.

The group will host trail rides again in January and April.

You can find more details on the rides and options to support future preservation efforts on Sierra Foothill Conservancy's website.