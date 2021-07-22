New program set to help Latinos in competitive housing market

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Growing up as a first-generation Latina working in real estate, Mirna Garcia has seen and felt the disadvantages many Latinos face when buying a home.
"There is just a lot that has hindered the Latino community and we have not received the services that we need or the information, the education," she said.
That is where the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals comes in.
Garcia is the president of the Fresno Chapter and is excited to share the launch of their newest initiative -- Llaves de Tu Casa.
It's designed to provide education, counseling, and much more for interested buyers through monthly workshops.
"There is a need, and it is going to take a team of great people that want to do the right thing and help them," she said.
Union Bank partnered with NAHREP and will assist in providing up to $22,000 in down payment assistance through their WISH Program.
"It's given to first-time home buyers who meet the income requirement and they have to requirement a little bit," says Reyes Ruiz.
An opportunity, Garcia says, would give minorities a fighting chance at getting their dream home.
"Especially right now that the market is so aggressive, our low-income families are going to need that extra money to buy their home," she said.
If you're interested in the workshops, the next one is July 24 via Zoom from 6 to 8 pm and if you can't make it, they will take place every month on the last weekend for a goal of five years.
"I can't wait to put keys in someone's hand through this initiative," Garcia said.
