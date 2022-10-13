Housing Watch: Granville Estates having year-end sales event

During this time, Granville makes available different incentives for buyers who are able to close escrow by January.

During this time, Granville makes available different incentives for buyers who are able to close escrow by January.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A home inside Granville Estates is located next to Copper River Country Club and offers nice views of the golf course.

It's just one of several houses which are part of the company's year-end sales event.

"These are some of the homes that were canceled, escrow through other folks or some of our spec inventory that is unsold," says CEO Darius Assemi.

Assemi says it's not a Black Friday type of deal, adding the company has held sales like this in years past.

During this time, Granville makes available different incentives for buyers who are able to close escrow by January.

"Some folks want to take advantage of the incentive to get, have the home move-in ready, which means window coverings, washer-dryer, refrigerator, backyard landscaping," he said.

Assemi notes high-interest rates have slowed home sales.

He hopes an a la carte menu of incentives might attract a few buyers to new neighborhoods being built in both Fresno and in Clovis.

"We have an array of items to choose from," he said. "What we've realized over the years is every buyer has a different need. Some folks want a lower interest rate."

Assemi says sales typically pick up as the weather starts to cool.

He hopes that's still the case given today's difficult housing market conditions.

To move new homes before the start of the year, some builders are also lowering prices to attract interest.