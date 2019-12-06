road safety

Chat with CHP: How can I stay safe in the fog?

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The foggy season has barely begun, but there have already been multiple crashes where fog was a factor. What can you do to stay safe?

"Lowering your speed is probably the most important factor when you're dealing with foggy conditions," said Sgt. Brian Pennings with the California Highway Patrol. "And back off, maintain a safe following distance.

"Also remember to activate your headlights during these times," he said. "By activating your headlights at night, not only do you illuminate the road, but you also allow vehicles to see you during the day. If conditions get to be so bad that you cannot see at all, make sure you pull as far off the roadways as you possibly can to a safe location. And at that time, turn off your headlights and turn on your hazard lights."

He said it's important not to use your high beams, as that will reflect off the fog and make it harder to see.

"If you're driving in the fog with limited visibility and you come up to a situation where you need to proceed with caution, such as stopping at a stop sign... it's beneficial to roll down your windows because you can hear the vehicles before you can see," he said.

Pennings also recommended keeping your car off of cruise control in the fog.

