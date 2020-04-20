'How to Get Away with Murder' actor plays song for Tulare Co. class to lift spirits during COVID-19 pandemic

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Tulare County teacher looking to lift his students' spirits during the coronavirus pandemic got some help from "How to Get Away with Murder" star Conrad Ricamora.Patrick Delgado teaches at Kings River Union Elementary School. He told Action News many of his students have reached out to him during online class sessions with fears about the pandemic and distance learning.Delgado decided to contact Ricamora to bring his students some hope and encouragement through the fundraising website Cameo, where celebrities can send personalized video messages.Ricamora answered the call, telling Delgado's students, "If you get scared, if you feel sad or even if you get excited, it's ok to feel all those things, and it's ok to ask for help."Ricamora encouraged students to reach out to their parents, teachers or siblings whenever they feel sad and need help. He then introduced the class to his dog Wilbur, who he says he confides in during times of uncertainty."Someone I reach out to whenever I feel sad is my friend Wilbur," he said in the video. "He gets sad too, but we talk about it, and he feels better."Ricamora also played the song "This Is Me," from the film "The Greatest Showman."He finished the video saying, "Sending you all the love and light. Be well, Mr. D's students and you too, Mr. D. Take care from me and Wilbur."