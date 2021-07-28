lollapalooza

How to watch livestream of Lollapalooza 2021 on Hulu

Hulu's Lollapalooza livestream will start at 2 p.m. ET | 1 p.m. CT | 11 a.m. PT each day of the festival
EMBED <>More Videos

Hulu signs on as exclusive streaming partner for Lollapalooza 2021

CHICAGO -- Even if you can't make it to this year's Lollapalooza music festival, you can still enjoy four days of live music by streaming the festival on Hulu.

Hulu, which signed on this year as the festival's exclusive streaming partner, will offer a livestream of the show from Chicago's Grant Park that will run 1 pm - 10 pm CT each day from July 29 through Aug. 1.

Headliners Tyler, the Creator, Post Malone and Foo Fighters are among the acts currently scheduled to be streamed on Hulu. Click here to see the full streaming lineup.

The livestream, which marks Hulu's first exclusive live event, is available at no additional cost to anybody with a Hulu, Hulu (No Ads) or Hulu + Live TV subscription. New and eligible returning subscribers can sign up for a free trial to start streaming today.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagolive musichululollapaloozaotrc
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
LOLLAPALOOZA
DaBaby posts apology following backlash from homophobic comments
DaBaby dropped from Lolla lineup due to recent homophobic comments
Lollapalooza unveils lineup after festival announces return
You can catch Lollapalooza concerts for free this year
TOP STORIES
Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Fresno shoppers hit River Park for Black Friday deals
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
Fresno firefighters respond to multiple fires on Thanksgiving
Show More
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
More TOP STORIES News