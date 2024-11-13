Parents of Idaho college murder victims speak out on 2-year mark of gruesome crime

MOSCOW, Idaho -- Parents of the University of Idaho victims are speaking out on the two-year mark of the gruesome quadruple homicide as they await the trial for their children's suspected killer.

For victim Kaylee Goncalves' parents, one of the devastating milestones this year is Kaylee's younger sister, Autumn, turning 21 -- the age Kaylee was when she was killed.

"Early on, [ Autumn ] just said, 'What am I going to do when I'm older than Kaylee?'" Kristi Goncalves recalled. "You should never be older than Kaylee, but yeah, you will be and, and that's coming."

"It should be an exciting, fun time for her to go out with all of her sisters and go do something fun. But somebody does this to your family, it robs you of all kinds of different things. And birthdays are a huge part of that," Steve Goncalves told ABC News on Tuesday.

RELATED: Former roommate of murdered Idaho college students recalls learning of killings

For the mom of 20-year-old victim Ethan Chapin, two years "seems like a long time ago," but "also feels like yesterday."

Ethan Chapin was a triplet and his sister, Mazie, and brother, Hunter, also attend the University of Idaho.

"The two will graduate college in May, and we could not be prouder of everything they've accomplished," Stacy Chapin said in a statement.

"We continue to heal and miss Ethan as we work diligently to find the silver linings in the worst circumstances," she said.

Bryan Kohberger is accused of fatally stabbing Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle at the girls' off-campus house in the early hours of Nov. 13, 2022. Chapin, Kernodle's boyfriend, was sleeping over at the time.

Kohberger, who was a criminology Ph.D. student at nearby Washington State University, was arrested in December 2022. His trial date has been pushed back to Aug. 7, 2025.

For the Goncalves, the last two years felt like a "standstill" in the courts.

Two months ago, Kohberger's trial was moved from Latah County, where the crime took place and the defense argued jurors wouldn't be as impartial, to Idaho's capital city, Boise.

Kristi Goncalves said, "I feel like now that we've moved it down to Boise, as much as we didn't want that, that was the right choice. And I'm glad that it, you know, in hindsight that it happened, and I feel like things are going to start moving, although it still seems very slow."

Kohberger is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

RELATED: Bryan Kohberger's lawyers fight death penalty in University of Idaho murders

If convicted, Kohberger could face the death penalty, though his defense is arguing for the death sentence to be taken off the table.

The Goncalves family said they support the death penalty in this case, highlighting the limitations that sentence would pose on Kohberger's life in prison.

"It's more about, honestly, the 23 hours of confinement, and not being able to be enrolled in college education and being able to further his career and his influence on society," Steve Goncalves said.

On Wednesday night, the University of Idaho community will gather for a vigil to honor the four slain students.

"Together, we'll honor their legacy by sharing memories, writing notes, and gathering in a place dedicated to all Vandals we've lost," the student government said.