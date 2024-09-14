Increased traffic expected as Boots in the Park returns to Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Several country music artists will hitting the stage for Boots in the Park on Friday.

Event organizers say more than 15,000 people are expected to make their way to Woodward park.

With that, the Fresno Police Department is reminding people to be conscious of traffic congestion in the area.

Authorities say they will have 18 officers monitoring traffic outside the park and about 20 more officers inside.

Activated Events President Steve Thacher says Boots in the Park started about eight years ago with about 2,000 people in attendance.

The event has since grown and expanded to different cities across the US.

"We go to a lot of different markets. Tomorrow will be in San Diego with Aldean, we go throughout Phoenix and Albuquerque and other states," said Thacher.

Less than a mile away from where Jason Aldean and several other musical acts are expected to hit the stage, businesses are prepping for the extra foot traffic.

Owner of The Woodward, Lewis Everk, says his business sees three times the normal sales.

He understands the increase in traffic may bother neighbors, but he hopes they remember the positive impacts it has on the city.

"What it does for the community and what it does for the people that are starving for great entertainment like boots in the park, is way more beneficial than the minor negative inconveniences we might face," said Everk.

