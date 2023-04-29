Man found shot outside of gas station in Tulare County

A man was hospitalized after he was found shot outside of a gas station in Tulare County on Friday night.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was hospitalized after he was found shot outside of a gas station in Tulare County on Friday night.

The man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds around 8 pm at the Valero on Road 128 in Orosi.

He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

The front of the gas station has been taped off as deputies search for evidence.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at (559) 733-6218.