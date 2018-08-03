VISALIA

Month-long investigation leads to arrest of Visalia sex crimes suspect at tattoo shop

EMBED </>More Videos

Through the course of their investigation, police learned Snitzer had unlawful sex with an underage girl, sent her inappropriate material, and had child pornography in his possessi

By
VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) --
Outside Cali Ink Tattoo shop, one sign says closed and another one instructs visitors to call a phone number to be let in.

Action News called, but it went straight to voicemail.

Visalia Police say the tattoo shop is the site where 40-year-old Michael Snitzer committed his sex crimes.

After a month-long investigation, police served a search warrant at the business on Thursday morning.

"In this case a search warrant was served at the business to locate any additional evidence that might help us prove the cases against the suspect," said Visalia Police Sgt. Damon Maurice.

Maurice says additional evidence was recovered at the business.

Through the course of their investigation, police learned Snitzer had unlawful sex with an underage girl, sent her inappropriate material, and had child pornography in his possession.

"Two additional adult female victims have come forward claiming that the suspect has also sexually assaulted them," Maurice said.

There could be more victims, and Visalia Police ask anyone with information related to the case to call them.

Meanwhile, Snitzer is being held at the Tulare County Pre-Trial facility.

It's unclear if Snitzer owns Cali Ink-police say he was affiliated with the business.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
internet sex crimeschild sex assaultsex crimesex crimeschild pornographyVisalia
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
VISALIA
Three Visalia smoke shops busted for selling marijuana, pot products
3 teens arrested in Visalia carjacking
Visalia officer-involved shooting suspect identified
Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Visalia
Congressional candidate, Andrew Janz campaign office vandalized
More visalia
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News