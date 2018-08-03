Outside Cali Ink Tattoo shop, one sign says closed and another one instructs visitors to call a phone number to be let in.Action News called, but it went straight to voicemail.Visalia Police say the tattoo shop is the site where 40-year-old Michael Snitzer committed his sex crimes.After a month-long investigation, police served a search warrant at the business on Thursday morning."In this case a search warrant was served at the business to locate any additional evidence that might help us prove the cases against the suspect," said Visalia Police Sgt. Damon Maurice.Maurice says additional evidence was recovered at the business.Through the course of their investigation, police learned Snitzer had unlawful sex with an underage girl, sent her inappropriate material, and had child pornography in his possession."Two additional adult female victims have come forward claiming that the suspect has also sexually assaulted them," Maurice said.There could be more victims, and Visalia Police ask anyone with information related to the case to call them.Meanwhile, Snitzer is being held at the Tulare County Pre-Trial facility.It's unclear if Snitzer owns Cali Ink-police say he was affiliated with the business.