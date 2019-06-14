Investigators suspect arson in Central Fresno house fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Investigators are reporting that a house fire in Central Fresno was intentionally started by someone.

It broke out around 4:30 a.m. Friday at San Pablo and Thomas.

Towering flames and several fire engines could be seen from Highway 180.

At the height of the fire, there were more than 20 firefighters and five engines on scene to fight the flames.

Crews say the home is vacant so no one was inside when the fire started.

At this time, there is no word of what caused the fire or of any injuries.
