Fresno landlord accused of murder appears in court

The 80-year-old Fresno man accused of murdering his tenant returned to court for his trial Wednesday.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An 80-year-old Fresno man accused of murdering his tenant returned to court for his trial Wednesday.

Prosecutors say Ira Gordon Lewis, a landlord in East Central Fresno, shot and killed tenant Michael Brady over unpaid rent in May.

It happened on May 13 at the property where Lewis and Brady each lived off North Hayston and East Dakota avenues.

Brady's spouse, who the court told Action News not to identify, described the scene during testimony earlier this year.

"That's when we heard the two shots, boom boom," she said. "And my granddaughters looked at each other like, 'What was that?'"

Moments later, Brady's wife said it happened again.

"By the time I opened the inside door, I heard another boom, and then Mike just fell face forward," she said.

The jury heard about those three gunshots Wednesday.

Fresno County Coroner Steven Shapiro performed the autopsy on Brady's body.

Action News was not allowed to record his testimony, but he told the jury that one lead bullet went through Brady's heart.

The jury also heard from state criminalist Ryan Booth. He investigated the gun prosecutors say Lewis fired and told the jury about one of the bullets he looked at.

"My result was item 50 was identified as being fired from the revolver, item 36," Booth said of one of the bullets.

"So 50, you were able to conclude it was fired from that gun, that firearm?" Deputy District Attorney Elizabeth Owen said. "That's correct," Booth said.

As four witnesses testified Wednesday, Lewis sat in a wheelchair. He did not show emotion, and his court-appointed public defender kept his cross-examinations brief.

Owen rested her case before the jury Wednesday morning, and the trial will resume Thursday morning when the jury hears arguments from Lewis' defense attorney.

If convicted of murder, 80-year-old Lewis could face 50 years to life in prison.

For news updates, follow Gabe Ferris on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.