California tax deadline extended to October 16 due to statewide flooding

The deadline to file state & federal taxes has been extended to October 16 for most of the counties across California.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Recent storms have flooded several counties across the state of California.

From homes to parks to roads, the flood has left people and emergency response crews busy cleaning up.

Because of this, the deadline to file state & federal taxes has been extended to October 16 for most Californians.

RELATED: The IRS extends tax filing date for Californians affected by storms

Tax professional David Fang says April is typically a busy month for his Liberty Tax office in east central Fresno.

But he's noticed less foot traffic this year because of the extension.

"This year based on the experience and see what's happening," Fang said. "We don't have the rush coming in like other years,"

He says once clients know they have more time to file their taxes, they tell him they will wait.

Fang expects business to be more consistent throughout the year compared to previous years.

But he says you don't want to wait too long to send in your tax forms.

"I always suggest, the sooner you file taxes, the sooner you do it, the better. Because chances are you many forget," Fang said.

He says this year he's noticed some refund checks are being sent back faster.

And it may be because more people are working during post-COVID times.

Liberty Tax has a drop-off service. All you have to do is take your tax forms to its office.

If your tax preparer has any concerns they will give you a call.

For news updates, follow Vince Ybarra on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.