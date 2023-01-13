The IRS extends tax filing date for Californians affected by storms

Tax season begins with opening day on January 23 with the deadline to file extended to May 15.

The IRS says Californians affected by severe storms, flooding and mudslides will get more time to file this year's taxes.

The agency has announced that tax returns will be accepted starting January 23.. For most Americans, the deadline to submit your taxes is April 18, but for those in disaster areas, it will be extended to May 15.

The disaster declaration issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) on Monday allows the IRS to postpone deadlines for taxpayers who live in affected areas.

Residents may also be to claim disaster-related causality losses on their federal income tax return.

Farmers who forgo making estimated tax payments will now have until May 15 to file their 2022 return and pay any tax due.

The extended deadline also applies to the quarterly estimated tax payments, normally due on January 17 and April 18. This means that individual taxpayers can skip making the fourth quarter estimated tax payment, normally due January 17 and instead include it with the 2022 return they file, on or before May 15.

As of January 11, 2023, the following counties listed by the IRS qualify for tax relief:

Alameda

Colusa

Contra Costa

El Dorado

Fresno

Glenn

Humboldt

Kings

Lake

Los Angeles

Madera

Marin

Mariposa

Mendocino

Merced

Mono

Monterey

Napa

Orange

Placer

Riverside

Sacramento

San Benito

San Bernandino

San Diego

San Francisco

San Joaquin

San Luis Obispo

San Mateo

Santa Barabra

Santa Clara

Santa Cruz

Solano

Stanislaus

Sutter

Tehama

Tulare

Ventura

Yolo

Yuba

For full details on the extended deadline click here.