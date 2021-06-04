spider-man

Issa Rae joins cast of 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' sequel

By Danny Clemens
EMBED <>More Videos

'Marvel 616' dives into history, characters of comic book universe

LOS ANGELES -- Issa Rae is going into the Spider-Verse: the "Insecure" star and co-creator is joining the cast of Sony's upcoming sequel to "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse."

On Instagram Friday, Rae shared an article about her casting, calling it "a dream come true" and saying she has "loved Spider-Man since the third grade. "

Plot details and information about Rae's role were not immediately available. Rae's casting was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

The sequel, directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson, is set to hit theaters on Oct. 7, 2022.

"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," released in 2018, won the Oscar for best animated feature.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Marvel Studios and this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviesmovie newsmarvelspider manotrcsony
Copyright © 2022 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
SPIDER-MAN
'Spider-Man' surpasses $1B globally in second weekend
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' has record-breaking box office opening
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer (and Tom Holland) surprises fans
Disney Jr. Invites Spidey Fans to Epic Day
TOP STORIES
Clovis Unified students head back to class amid new COVID protocols
Multi-agency operation cracks down on street racing in Fresno County
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Receive a child tax credit? Look out for a letter from the IRS
Robots filling in staffing shortages at CA hotels, no tips expected
Man killed in suspected hit-and-run crash in Reedley, CHP says
Man shot by Fresno police, accused of stabbing K9 identified
Show More
End of an era: Classic BlackBerry phones will stop working Jan. 4
Jerry Dyer reflects on 1st year as Fresno mayor
Cressman's General Store selling stickers to help fund new flagpole
New proposal could change trend of customers moving to solar energy
Pedestrian hit and killed by alleged drunk driver in Tulare
More TOP STORIES News