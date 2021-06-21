Meet the Bulldog: Jacob Westberry

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Jacob Westberry took a leap of faith when he decided to move across the country and play football at Fresno State - something that wasn't even thought to be possible when he was a child.As a child, he struggled with expression, with vocalizing himself, and in social situations - leading to a diagnosis when he was young that placed him on the autism spectrum.But the Florida native became a three-sport athlete in high school, putting up impressive numbers in basketball and baseball - but ultimately deciding to go with football - and heading west.Now he's the primary long snapper for Fresno State football, though he prefers to fly under the radar.