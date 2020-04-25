Jaylon Johnson drafted by Chicago Bears in 2nd round of NFL Draft

The newest Monster of the Midway is DB Jaylon Johnson!— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) April 25, 2020
Welcome to Chicago, @NBAxJay1. 🐻⬇️@MillerLite | #BearsDraft pic.twitter.com/trWDRAaHoP
Highly recruited out of Central, Johnson had offers from Oklahoma, Nebraska, Florida, Arizona State and Fresno State among others. He chose Utah and the Utes were 11-2 last season making it to the PAC-12 Championship. He contributed with 34 solo tackles and two interceptions despite playing with a torn labrum.
Big congrats to @_CGFootball alum Jaylon Johnson (@NBAxJay1) for getting picked #50 overall in the #NFLDraft by the Chicago Bears! @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/xeV3uWSRja— Stephen Hicks (@StephenABC30) April 25, 2020
Per ESPN, the 6'0 cornerback set the Fresno youth league record with 50 touchdowns in a single season.
He was described as a "first round talent" by ESPN's post-draft analysis.