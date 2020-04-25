nfl draft

Jaylon Johnson drafted by Chicago Bears in 2nd round of NFL Draft

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Chicago Bears drafted Fresno native Jaylon Johnson with the 50th pick in the NFL Draft. The last two seasons the Central High School alum was a first team all PAC-12 selection at Utah last season.



Highly recruited out of Central, Johnson had offers from Oklahoma, Nebraska, Florida, Arizona State and Fresno State among others. He chose Utah and the Utes were 11-2 last season making it to the PAC-12 Championship. He contributed with 34 solo tackles and two interceptions despite playing with a torn labrum.



Per ESPN, the 6'0 cornerback set the Fresno youth league record with 50 touchdowns in a single season.

He was described as a "first round talent" by ESPN's post-draft analysis.
