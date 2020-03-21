sports

Jenna Prandini still chasing 2020 Olympics amidst coronavirus concerns

By
CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Jenna Prandini is chasing a spot in the 2020 Olympic Games.

Like others vying for a spot, she's doing it during uncertain times.

"I was actually supposed to open up for my first track meet today," Prandini told ABC30 on Friday afternoon.

The last few years, the Clovis native has been running across the world in the IAAF Diamond League.

But she says the highlight of her career was qualifying for the Olympic Games back in 2016.

While a tenth place finish in Rio wasn't what she wanted, she says it's fueled her for the Tokyo games.

"As soon as that race was over I was like 'I'm going to get back on that track... and do everything in my power to get on the podium," she said.

As of Friday night, the Olympic Trials are still set to go on June 19th in Eugene, Oregon.

While all of Prandini's upcoming races have been canceled, she's still doing her best to stay ready.

"My biggest training partner is my next door neighbor so it's been nice to have someone in the exact same situation as me going through the same stuff and we're able to keep each other up and train together."

Like at Fresno State, the facilities at the University of Texas where she's been training are closed, forcing her to adapt and find a local track in the community.

"Until they say something's canceled it's still on so we've got to be as prepared as possible," Prandini said.

"Initially the plan was to open up our season and I would start racing a lot from here until the Olympic trials but obviously that's changed."
Friday the head of USA swimming sent a letter to the USA Olympic and Paralympic committee calling for the games to be postponed to 2021.

CEO Tim Hinchey said it is "the right and responsible thing to do."

The committee responded in another letter saying they have reached out to the International Olympic Committee who believes it is premature to make a final call at this time.

"It's been a weird time but we're making it work and that's all we can really do," Prandini said.
