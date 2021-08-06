Clovis native Jenna Prandini wins silver in Tokyo Olympics 4x100-meter relay

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis native Jenna Prandini is now an Olympic medalist!Prandini and three other Team USA Olympians took silver medals in the 4x100-meter relay at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan.The American team ran the race in 41.45 seconds, coming just after Jamaica's 41.02 seconds. Britain took bronze in 41.88.The community of Clovis has been cheering Prandini on since she secured her spot on the Olympic team.Businesses and community members have displayed signs reading, "Go Jenna Go!" to show their support.Prandini's family told Action News that her dreams of Olympic gold started at an incredibly young age."We found a note she wrote when I think it was kindergarten," Carlo Prandini said. "You know, when they ask them what are your goals. She had the Olympic rings and said she wanted to be an Olympian."The Olympic medalist is also an NCAA sprint champion. While at Clovis High, Prandini dominated the state meet in 2011, winning the 100, 200 and long jump.