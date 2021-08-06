Olympics

Clovis native Jenna Prandini wins silver in Tokyo Olympics 4x100-meter relay

EMBED <>More Videos

Businesses showing support for Clovis native competing in Olympics

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis native Jenna Prandini is now an Olympic medalist!

Prandini and three other Team USA Olympians took silver medals in the 4x100-meter relay at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan.

The American team ran the race in 41.45 seconds, coming just after Jamaica's 41.02 seconds. Britain took bronze in 41.88.

The community of Clovis has been cheering Prandini on since she secured her spot on the Olympic team.

RELATED: Businesses showing support for Clovis native competing in Olympics

Businesses and community members have displayed signs reading, "Go Jenna Go!" to show their support.

Prandini's family told Action News that her dreams of Olympic gold started at an incredibly young age.

"We found a note she wrote when I think it was kindergarten," Carlo Prandini said. "You know, when they ask them what are your goals. She had the Olympic rings and said she wanted to be an Olympian."

The Olympic medalist is also an NCAA sprint champion. While at Clovis High, Prandini dominated the state meet in 2011, winning the 100, 200 and long jump.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsclovisrunningolympicssports
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OLYMPICS
Jenna Prandini to be recognized at Clovis High football game
Good Sports: Tulare's Richard Torrez Jr. returns from Olympics
Tulare boxer Richard Torrez Jr. wins silver medal at Tokyo Olympics
What's next for Simone Biles after Tokyo?
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Show More
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
1 killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says
More TOP STORIES News