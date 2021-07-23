Businesses showing support for Clovis native competing in Olympics

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- When Jenna Prandini secured her spot on the Olympic team, her family was there to celebrate in Oregon last month.Jenna's father, Carlo, says family members were ready to go to Japan until they learned fans wouldn't be allowed due to COVID precautions."Certainly, there's something to be able to see an event live, so we're disappointed but we'll be watching every second," he said. "We'll have friends over, family over to watch with us."Jenna is an NCAA sprint champion. While at Clovis High, Jenna dominated the state meet in 2011, winning the 100, 200 and long jump.But her dreams of Olympic gold started at an incredibly young age."We found a note she wrote when I think it was kindergarten," Carlo said. "You know, when they ask them what are your goals. She had the Olympic rings and said she wanted to be an Olympian."You can feel the excitement building in Old Town Clovis. A number of businesses have signs up saying, "Go Jenna Go.""It's not often a Clovis native who is competing at such a high level in the Olympics," says Jesse Mendoza, owner of The Local. "She's a star!"Mendoza says The Local will even serve up red, white and blue cocktails during the Olympics.The artwork is just a way to reciprocate their support to the Prandini family."Her and her family have been supporters of our restaurant for years and years, and during the shutdown, they continued to support us," Mendoza said.These "Go Jenna go" signs will soon go up in Clovis neighborhoods.People can pick one up Saturday morning at 8 am at Mickey Cox, Jenna's old elementary school, which now features a large electronic sign suitable for a champion.Jenna ran her personal best in the 200 meters - 21.89 - and finished second to Gabby Thomas at the Olympic Trials.It would appear Jenna will need to again run under 22 seconds to reach the medal stand in Tokyo. Prandini will also compete in the 100 meters.