'I made a mistake': Kingsburg councilmember Jewel Hurtado apologizes after DUI arrest

The arrest happened on June 21 at 2:11 am on Shaw Ave just east of Highway 41.
In a statement, Hurtado apologized to her constituents and pledged to donate her monthly stipend for the rest of her term to Mothers Against Drunk Driving.
In May, Hurtado made the news when she requested a proclamation that Kingsburg fly the Pride Flag at City Hall, and shared her coming-out story:
Here is her full statement:
I owe my constituents and supporters an apology. I made a mistake and I am sorry. I'm taking responsibility for my actions and waiting for my day in front of a judge. I trust that they will make the right decision. For those that have expressed their concern, trust that with the support of my family and friends I am working to be better and learn from this experience. Irrespective of the outcome, I'm committing to donating my monthly city stipend for the remainder of my term on the council to Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD).