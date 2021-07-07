'I made a mistake': Kingsburg councilmember Jewel Hurtado apologizes after DUI arrest

KINGSBURG, Calif. (KFSN) -- Kingsburg councilmember Jewel Hurtado has issued an apology after she was arrested in Fresno for driving under the influence late last month.The arrest happened on June 21 at 2:11 am on Shaw Ave just east of Highway 41.In a statement, Hurtado apologized to her constituents and pledged to donate her monthly stipend for the rest of her term to Mothers Against Drunk Driving.In May, Hurtado made the news when she requested a proclamation that Kingsburg fly the Pride Flag at City Hall, and shared her coming-out story:Here is her full statement: