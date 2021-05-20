City of Kingsburg rejects proposal to recognize Pride Month

Other Valley cities such as Fresno, Selma, and Merced have recognized Pride Month.
KINGSBURG, Calif. (KFSN) -- The city of Kingsburg did not approve a formal recognition of Pride Month after an emotional council meeting.

LGBTQ+ community members, parents, and city leaders shared their opinions about the proposal to recognize Pride Month for the first time in Kingsburg history.

Councilmember Jewel Hurtado requested a city proclamation and display of the pride flag in June and shared her own coming-out story, in her family.



Other councilmembers and citizens maintained, Kingsburg is an accepting community even without a formal proclamation or Pride Flag.

The council did agree on promoting a safe community where all people feel welcome.

