City of Kingsburg rejects proposal to recognize Pride Month

KINGSBURG, Calif. (KFSN) -- The city of Kingsburg did not approve a formal recognition of Pride Month after an emotional council meeting.LGBTQ+ community members, parents, and city leaders shared their opinions about the proposal to recognize Pride Month for the first time in Kingsburg history.Councilmember Jewel Hurtado requested a city proclamation and display of the pride flag in June and shared her own coming-out story, in her family.Other councilmembers and citizens maintained, Kingsburg is an accepting community even without a formal proclamation or Pride Flag.The council did agree on promoting a safe community where all people feel welcome.Other Valley cities such as Fresno, Selma, and Merced have recognized Pride Month.