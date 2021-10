FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County District Attorney's Office has filed charges against Kingsburg City Councilmember Jewel Hurtado for allegedly driving under the influence on June 21.The charges are driving a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, driving under the influence of alcohol, and speeding.Hurtado issued an apology earlier this month after her arrest in Fresno became public earlier this month.The DA's office says if convicted, she could face a sentence of up to 6 months in jail.