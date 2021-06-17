Sports

Bowl game featuring Mountain West being named after Jimmy Kimmel

By
There are some crazy bowl names but this one might take the cake.

SoFi Stadium and Jimmy Kimmel have reached a multi-year partnership that makes the late-night host the official naming rights partner of the LA Bowl.

This is the new bowl for the Mountain West champ, so if Fresno State wins the Mountain West and they don't go to a new year's six bowl game, they would play in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl.

That game will air right here on ABC30 on Saturday, December 18.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsjimmy kimmelcollege football
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Show More
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
More TOP STORIES News