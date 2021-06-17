Bowl game featuring Mountain West being named after Jimmy Kimmel

There are some crazy bowl names but this one might take the cake.SoFi Stadium and Jimmy Kimmel have reached a multi-year partnership that makes the late-night host the official naming rights partner of the LA Bowl.This is the new bowl for the Mountain West champ, so if Fresno State wins the Mountain West and they don't go to a new year's six bowl game, they would play in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl.That game will air right here on ABC30 on Saturday, December 18.