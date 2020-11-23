society

Artist honors food vendor killed in southwest Fresno with mural

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One of the Valley's talented artists is honoring Jose Luis Rivera, the food vendor who was shot and killed in southwest Fresno on Friday.

Omar 'Super' Huerta created his latest mural at the intersection of C Street and Tuolumne.

A small vigil with candles and flowers were also left at the new mural site.

Fresno County authorities say 53-year-old Rivera was riding his tricycle on Farris and Olive Avenue when a dark-colored SUV pulled up, and someone inside opened fire.

RELATED: Street vendor shot and killed in central Fresno identified

Police have not released a possible motive for the attack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresno southwestfresnosocietyhomicideshootingmural arts
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SOCIETY
Action News Morning Update
Powerball now $640M and Mega Millions reaches $750M
Visalia motel converted into housing for homeless
Wife sees husband's decline from COVID-19 through FaceTime
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after being shot while driving in north Fresno
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
PG&E power shutoffs could affect some Central CA residents on Monday
Madera Community College nursing students assisting with vaccination process
Virtual events celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.
COVID-19 variant linked to large outbreaks in Bay Area, officials say
Authorities searching for woman who went missing in Yosemite
Show More
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Coalinga police asking for help in finding attempted murder suspect
FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
Man caught living in Chicago airport for 3 months
More TOP STORIES News