Artist honors food vendor killed in southwest Fresno with mural

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One of the Valley's talented artists is honoring Jose Luis Rivera, the food vendor who was shot and killed in southwest Fresno on Friday.Omar 'Super' Huerta created his latest mural at the intersection of C Street and Tuolumne.A small vigil with candles and flowers were also left at the new mural site.Fresno County authorities say 53-year-old Rivera was riding his tricycle on Farris and Olive Avenue when a dark-colored SUV pulled up, and someone inside opened fire.Police have not released a possible motive for the attack.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.