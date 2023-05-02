Tule River Police searching for wanted suspect who fired at officers

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tule River Tribal Police Department is searching for a wanted fugitive who fired at officers.

Officers tried to arrest Joseph Kuth, who was inside a home North Reservation Road and Indian Reservation Drive, just after 5:15 a.m. Tuesday.

As they approached, officers say Kauth fired a gun in an attempt to keep them away from the house.

He then exited the house and jumped on a blue quad and sped away as officers fired their weapons at him.

A short pursuit began after but then was stopped for the safety of the community.

No one was injured during the incident.

Kauth is on Tulare County's Top 10 Most Wanted list and is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Kauth's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 559-791-2123 immediately.

