Firebaugh native Josh Allen named cover athlete for Madden 24

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firebaugh native Josh Allen has been named the cover athlete for Madden 24.

Allen took to social media to make the announcement Wednesday morning, saying it's "a childhood dream come true."

He is coming off a season where he led the Buffalo Bills to a 13-3 record and an AFC Divisional Round appearance.

Allen is the first quarterback in NFL history to have five straight seasons with six or more rushing touchdowns.

Allen played at Firebaugh High School and Reedley College before going to the University of Wyoming.

He is the first player in Buffalo Bills history to be the cover athlete of the video game.