vote 2020

Mail inspectors finish sweeping USPS facilities to ensure 'no ballots were left behind'

Inspectors said they have finished sweeping through U.S. Postal Service processing facilities in several states.

This comes hours after a federal judge ordered USPS to send inspectors to several processing facilities in key battleground states, including Texas, to ensure that no mail-in ballot is left behind.

U.S. Judge Emmet Sullivan ruled on Election Day that the postal service must "sweep the facilities between 12:30 p.m. (EST) and 3:00 p.m. (EST) to ensure that no ballots have been held up and that any identified ballots are immediately sent out for delivery."

Inspectors were also ordered to report back to the court by 4:30 p.m. to confirm that sweeps were conducted and that no ballots were left behind, Sullivan wrote.

Concerns grew after a lawsuit brought in August by the NAACP accusing the postal service and its leader, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, of disenfranchising voters of color by implementing a set of cost-cutting initiatives that slowed mail service.

Houston and Philadelphia were among the large U.S. cities where USPS was ordered to "sweep the facilities" on Election Day. The list includes Central Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Detroit, Colorado, Wyoming, Atlanta, Alabama, Northern New England, Greater South Carolina, South Florida, Lakeland, and Arizona.

SEE RELATED STORY: Key things to watch on election night in Texas
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicshoustonvotingpresidential racevote 2020politics2020 presidential electionelectionu.s. & worldabsentee ballot
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VOTE 2020
Trump, Biden make final stops in presidential race on Election Day
NC 2020 live presidential election results
Iconic Obama 'Hope' print among artist's works up for auction
Zip codes that donated big to the Trump, Biden campaigns
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Selma priest removed from church over photos and accusations
2020 election: How to vote in Central California
Child dies after alleged DUI driver crashes into Porterville apartment
Fresno police expected to extend gang operation due to early success
California 2020 live presidential election results
Law enforcement to monitor polling locations in Central CA
Trump, Biden make final stops in presidential race on Election Day
Show More
Judge limits California governor's powers during pandemic
When will we know the winner of the presidential election?
US judge blocks Trump immigration rule on public benefits
States to watch closely on election night
8 CA mayors sign off on letter asking Gov. Newsom for reopening of theme parks
More TOP STORIES News