Juvenile arrested after early morning burglary at a Central Fresno Walgreens

Fresno Police are investigating a burglary that occurred at a Central Fresno Walgreens Tuesday morning.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno Police have arrested a juvenile accused of burglarizing a Central Fresno Walgreens Tuesday morning.

Police say they got a call shortly after 3 a.m. of a burglary in progress at Cedar and Olive.

When they arrived they found the suspect leaving the store with items in hand and took him into custody. Police then sent a K9 officer in to check if there were any more suspects inside.

A Walgreens Manager says there were actually a total of three people inside the store, two of them were able to get away with merchandise.
