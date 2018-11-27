Juvenile arrested after early morning burglary at a Central Fresno Walgreens

Fresno Police have arrested a juvenile accused of burglarizing a Central Fresno Walgreens Tuesday morning.Police say they got a call shortly after 3 a.m. of a burglary in progress at Cedar and Olive.When they arrived they found the suspect leaving the store with items in hand and took him into custody. Police then sent a K9 officer in to check if there were any more suspects inside.A Walgreens Manager says there were actually a total of three people inside the store, two of them were able to get away with merchandise.