Former FS coach Kalen DeBoer nearing deal to lead Alabama, replacing legendary Nick Saban: Reports

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Less than three years after leaving Fresno State, Alabama is close to hiring Washington football coach Kalen DeBoer as Nick Saban's replacement, according to ESPN.

The fast-rising DeBoer led the Huskies to a 14-1 record that included a Pac-12 championship before losing to No. 1 Michigan 34-13 in the national title game. He was named The Associated Press coach of the year.

During his time with the Bulldogs, DeBoer led the team to being nationally ranked as high as #18 and a 9-3 record in his lone full season.

DeBoer left Fresno State before coaching the team in the New Mexico Bowl.

Saban is retiring from coaching after winning seven national championships, including six with Alabama over the last 17 years.

