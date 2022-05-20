Classes canceled at Kastner Intermediate School in Fresno amid police standoff

The school is located down the street from the Save Mart store where the suspect is hiding from police.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis Unified officials have canceled classes at Kastner Intermediate School Friday while authorities continue searching for a burglary suspect barricaded in a store nearby.

The school is located down the street from Save Mart on First Street and Nees Avenue, where the suspect ran into after leading Fresno County sheriff's deputies on a chase.




Police have been in a standoff with the suspect since Thursday night.

LATEST: Burglary suspect still barricaded inside Fresno Save Mart following chase, shooting, chief says

Initially, district officials placed the start of the school day on a delay before deciding to cancel classes outright.

Clovis Unified Chief Communications Officer Kelly Avants released a statement saying, "We recognize the disruption that this causes to our families and appreciate their understanding as we work to keep our students, staff and community safe."

The school's emergency response team has been in constant communication with Fresno police.

District officials said that while the incident wasn't expected, they were prepared. They responded similar to a foggy day schedule, communicating with parents and rolling out various delays throughout the morning.

The standoff unfolded about 10 minutes before a school dance with hundreds of 7th and 8th-graders in attendance on campus let out. School officials immediately went into lockdown.

Officials said they're not just focusing on the physical welfare of their students but emotional welfare as well.

Psychologists were on hand to help them process what was happening and continue to be available to students as needed.

