Action News anchors Dale Yurong and Graciela Moreno take a closer look at local programs designed to keep kids safe.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Active shooters, bullying, mental health...topics on the minds of parents, students and educators.

ABC30 is taking a closer look at local programs designed to keep kids safe. Anchors Graciela Moreno and Dale Yurong host, "Children First: Keeping Kids Safe," Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 5:00p.m.

Stories include an exclusive look at the new program created by Tulare County Office of Education called ActVNet. The information program is designed to reduce some of the confusion and guesswork that happens during a school crisis.

Students at Dinuba High School are part of the Sandy Hook Promise Say Something program. It allows students to anonymously report someone who is at-risk of harming themselves or others.

Fresno Police and Valley Children's Hospital teamed up to give out free gun locks to families. Learn how they can save lives.

Central High East's NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Club just opened a new clothing closet. Discover how the closet and club members are impacting students on campus.

Action News takes an in-depth look at swatting and the consequences of taking part in this disturbing hoax.

Cops and kids bond through boxing. Discover the fun way children in Fresno are working out while also making important connections with Fresno Police officers.

Children First is a year-round effort focusing on challenges and opportunities among our youth in Central California. The program shows how the average person can make a difference in a child's life and highlights local organizations working with children. The Children First campaign includes half-hour programs like "Keeping Kids Safe", thirty-second public service announcements and special stories on Action News.

ABC30 thanks its partners below for putting Children First in the Central Valley.





Resources

Mental Health NAMI

Behavioral Health

Bullying Prevention

Student Well-being

ACTVNET

Free Gun Locks

Sandy Hook Promise Say Something Program

Fresno Police Activities League

California Police Activities League