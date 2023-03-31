Children First: Police Activities League connects kids with Fresno law enforcement

Children are forming a connection with local law enforcement in Fresno County and also getting a good work out.

Kids involved with the Fresno Police Activities League are bonding while boxing.

The PAL program mentors kids and teens to help them realize their full potential.

"This is home We're in their neighborhood. We're visiting their neighborhood and we're presence here. It's a positive presence," said Fresno Police Deputy Chief Mark Salazar.

Emily Ortega says she joined the program to learn how to protect herself and meet new people.

"I'm at PAL boxing learning how to fight and defend myself," she said. "I got to go after school and work out. It really helps to help me manage my emotions and make new friends.