Newsom recall election candidate Kevin Kiley visits Clovis

The recall election is scheduled for September 14th.
CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- One of Governor Gavin Newsom's opponents in the upcoming recall election made a stop in Clovis on Saturday.

Kevin Kiley was at the Clovis Senior Center where he met with voters and talked about his plans if he wins next month.

Including the debate earlier this week, Kiley has been traveling up and down the Golden State to spread his message and that the race could come down to the very end.

"Right now the race is neck and neck, going to come down to the wire, so I'm going everywhere throughout California to get out the word, to get our message out, to get out to vote, and it's awesome to be out here in Clovis," he said.

Kiley has represented a portion of Sacramento in the state assembly for the last five years.

