Kevin Musso celebrating 15 years with ABC30 Action News

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Thursday marks Kevin Musso's 15-year anniversary at ABC30.

Kevin is a Clovis High graduate and attended Fresno State.

He got his start on Valley radio stations as "Moose in the Morning."

He went on to become a television news meteorologist and joined our Action News team in August of 2008.

He even enjoyed spending some time with other members of the ABC OTV weather team in New York a few years ago.

All of us at ABC30 know how passionate Kevin is about tracking severe weather and all of the conditions that impact our daily lives.

He also loves being out in the community, from Fig Gig to the Big Fresno Fair.

It's a chance for him to talk with all of you about many of his favorite things, including weather, playing guitar, fly fishing, and the LA Rams.

Thank you, Kevin, for your 15 years of dedication to ABC30 and all of our viewers who count on you every day.