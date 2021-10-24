COVID-19 vaccine

Vaccines for kids under 12 'very likely' to be available 1st or 2nd week of November: Fauci

Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine is nearly 91% effective against symptomatic illness in children ages 5-11, according to new data.
By Julia Cherner
EMBED <>More Videos

Vaccines are 'likely' to be available to kids 5-11 early Nov.: Fauci

WASHINGTON -- Vaccines for children will "very likely" be available the first or second week of November, White House Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday.

"If all goes well, and we get the regulatory approval and the recommendation from the CDC, it's entirely possible if not very likely that vaccines will be available for children from 5 to 11 within the first week or two of November," Fauci told ABC "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos.

Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine is nearly 91% effective against symptomatic illness in children ages 5-11, according to new data. A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel will meet Tuesday to discuss authorizing the vaccine for children, which is currently only available to those ages 12 and older.

MORE: Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine more than 90% effective in kids
EMBED More News Videos

CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky discusses the agency greenlighting Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters and what people should know about mixing and matching vaccines.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued recommendations for both Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine boosters for certain populations on Thursday evening, clearing the way for millions of Americans to receive additional shots. The CDC's authorization followed the FDA's, which it issued Wednesday.

The CDC is also permitting mix-and-match booster doses -- allowing people to get a different booster brand than was used for a primary vaccination.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschildrencoronaviruscovid 19 vaccineu.s. & worldanthony fauci
Copyright © 2021 ABC News Internet Ventures.
COVID-19 VACCINE
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Fresno County Health officials bracing for winter surge of COVID cases
Tips for keeping your holiday gatherings safe
Adventist Health mobile unit making healthcare accessible
TOP STORIES
Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Show More
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
Man hospitalized after shooting in Sanger, police say
Fresno County working to address childhood trauma
Woman attacked by buck in Yosemite National Park, officials say
2 families displaced after apartment fire in central Fresno
More TOP STORIES News